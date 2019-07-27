ISP arrests Terre Haute man on child molestation charges

A Terre Haute man faces charges of child molestation and possession of child pornography following an Indiana State Police investigation.
Dionel J. Mateo, 28, was booked into the Vigo County Jail late Friday on a warrant from Vigo County Division 6.
ISP at Putnamville said the investigation began earlier this week when a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was received by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The search warrant was served at 1903 Grant St., where police interviewed Mateo.
Mateo was arrested on three preliminary counts of child molestation, a Level 1 felony, and possession of child pornography, a Level 6 felony.
Anyone with nformation about crimes against children can contact local law enforcement or visit the NCMEC website at www.missingkids.com/hom to make a cyber tipline report.
