ISP announces crackdown on impaired, distracted driving

The Putnamville Post of Indiana State Police has announced troopers will be cracking down on dangerous and impaired driving in March as part of a statewide enforcement campaign.
From Saturday through March 21, police will be conducting high-visibility patrols showing zero tolerance for those driving aggressively, over the speed limit or under the influence.
Despite having fewer drivers on the road in Indiana, 2020 was the third highest year for traffic fatalities (850) in the past decade, according to the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.
“We’re seeing an uptick in dangerous driving during the pandemic, and it’s very concerning,” said Devon McDonald, ICJI Executive Director. “That’s why we’re pulling out all the stops this March to reverse that trend and encourage safe driving behavior. Preventing loss of life is our top priority.”
Dangerous driving also includes such factors as speeding, tailgating, and disregarding a traffic signal – all of which are against the law in Indiana. Additionally, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher. Drivers under 21 with a BAC of .02 or higher are subject to fines and a license suspension for up to 1 year.
ISP recommends following these simple steps:
• Slow down and follow all posted speed limits.
• Do not tailgate or drive aggressively.
• Put down the phone and avoid distracted driving.
• Buckle up – every trip, every time.
• Never drive impaired. If you plan on drinking, plan for a safe, sober ride home.
• If you are hosting a party, always offer alcohol-free beverages and make sure all of your guests leave with a sober driver or allow them to spend the night.
• Remember, "Friends Don’t Let Friends Drive Drunk." Take the keys and never let a friend leave your sight if you think that they are about to drive while impaired.
