Vigo County's active COVID-19 cases has grown to 10, according to data released this morning by the Indiana State Department of Health.
On Wednesday, Vigo County had 8 active cases, according to the Vigo County Health Department. The county also has experienced two deaths.
Meanwhile, the Terre Haute Police Department said two of its officers are quarantined as a precaution.
Police Chief Shawn Keen said one incident was off-duty and involved the family member of an officer who had recent contact with a person who had tested positive.
Keen said the second incident involved an on-duty officer's response in a death investigation.
"Again, NO officer has tested positive and no symptoms have been reported in either case," Keen said in an email. "The quarantine is out of an abundance of caution and our need to ensure our officers remain available to continue to serve the community. We will continue to consult with our local health officials concerning potential exposures and preventive measures."
On Wednesday, Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher confirmed one city firefighter has tested positive for the virus and has been admitted to a local hospital. Another firefighter has been tested and is awaiting results, Fisher said.
ISDH today announced that 474 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 infection. That brings to 3,039 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus, following corrections to the previous day’s total.
Seventy-eight Hoosiers have died to date. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 16,285 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 14,375 on Wednesday.
No changes from Wednesday's data were reported in the number of active cases for Vermillion (1), Sullivan (3) and Clay (1) counties. Parke County has reported no active cases.
The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov/, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence.
