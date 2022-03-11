Irish Dash and Parade Postponed

Due to inclement weather, the St.Patrick's Day Irish Dash and Parade in Terre Haute will be postponed,
Rather than this Saturday, the event will be Saturday, March 19.
There are no changes regarding times and locations. Race check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m.; the check-in table will be at the St. Patrick School lot. The fun run starts at 9 a.m. The 5K begins at 9:30 a.m. Parade starts at 1 p.m. The route is 26th and Ohio to 19th and Ohio and then to 19th and Poplar.
The drive-thru race bag pickup will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 18, in front of St. Patrick School.
The St. Patrick's Dueling Piano Party will still take place from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 12, as planned, at the school, 449 S. 19th St. Tickets are $30.
If you know people who would like to register for the dash, online registration is back up and will close down again at midnight on Monday, March 14.
