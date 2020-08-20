Vigo County legislators are encouraging veterans and Indiana companies to connect through INvet's next-generation website.
INvets.org is a free resource for veterans to interact and find the most current information about job opportunities available in health care, logistics, manufacturing and tech, and other high-demand industries throughout the state.
The program provides details about the skills required, with links to education and training partners that offer the training, credentials or degrees needed.
To sign up for the INvets program, veterans should visit www.INvets.org.
Once a service member completes their profile on the site, their information is directed to participating companies. Employers who sign up for INvets have free access to upload company information, job opportunities and review veteran profiles.
Since INvets launched, more than 150 companies and over 1,000 veterans have participated.
Additional resources are available through the Military Family Relief Fund COVID-19 Emergency Assistance program, which is designed to help military families experiencing financial hardship. This grant can be used on a case-by-case basis by families for up to two months of household needs such as food, housing, utilities, medical services, child care and other essential family support.
To access the MFRF application, visit www.in.gov/dva/
Indiana GOP lawmakers including Rep. Bob Heaton of Terre Haute, Rep. Bruce Borders of Jasonville, and Rep. Alan Morrison of Brazil provided this information.
