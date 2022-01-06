Investor buys shopping center anchored by Academy

The Honey Creek Marketplace shopping center south of Terre Haute has been sold for $22.3 million, according to Stan Johnson Company, an investment sales brokerage firm.
The shopping center is anchored by Fresh Thyme Farmers Market and Academy Sports + Outdoors.
The seller, Vista Terre Haute Ltd., a Texas-based developer, sold to an institutional investor based in Wisconsin.
“Honey Creek Marketplace is an attractive grocery-anchored center featuring a strong cast of first-generation tenants on long-term leases,” said Mark Lovering of Stan Johnson Company, representing the seller. Lovering is the associate director in Stan Johnson Company's Chicago office.
“This allowed us to source an internal buyer on an off-market basis and successfully close within the seller’s narrow timeframe. Cap rates continue to compress for well-located grocery-anchored centers, and we expect this trend to continue through the first half of 2022.”
The sale reflects a 7.38% cap rate, according to Stan Johnson Company. A cap rate is generally calculated as the ratio between the annual rental income produced by a real estate asset to its current market value.
The property, at 4428 S. U.S. 41, was constructed in 2015 on 4.8 acres and is fully leased to seven tenants.
“This was a great off-market opportunity for my client to purchase a recently constructed grocery-anchored shopping center,” said Stan Johnson Company’s Christian Tremblay, who represented the buyer.
“Given the demand for these types of assets, being able to source this deal internally illustrates the benefits of the Stan Johnson Company platform. From start to finish, both the seller and buyer made this an incredibly smooth transaction, and we are very excited to get it across the finish line," Tremblay said.
