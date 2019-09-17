State and local investigators are seeking the public’s help finding the person or people responsible for starting a fire at a vacant home located at 15039 S. 5th Ave., Blanford, in Vermillion County.
The Black Diamond Fire Department responded to the fire in the early morning hours Tuesday (Sept. 17).
Investigators with the Indiana State Fire Marshal found no signs of inhabitants and no utilities were connected.
Anyone with information about this fire is encouraged to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628 or the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office at 765-492-3737.
Callers may receive an award of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Callers are not required to provide their name.
The Indiana State Fire Marshal oversees the IDHS Division of Fire and Building Safety.
