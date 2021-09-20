Police continue to investigate a Saturday night shooting that sent three people to area hospitals with gunshot wounds.
Chief Shawn Keen said detectives want to speak to anyone with information about the incident at Show Me’s, 2324 S. Third St.
Police were dispatched on a report of a fight in progress and shots fired at the business. Upon arriving, officers learned a man injured by gunfire had fled to a nearby gas station. That man was taken to Union Hospital for treatment.
Police also learned that more victims were possible, but none remained at the scene. Police learned two other shooting victims had been taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital by another person. Both patients were being treated by hospital staff.
Vigo County sheriff deputies assisted with the investigation.
No arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon, Keen said. None of the gunshot victims used a firearm in the incident, he said.
Anyone with information is asked to call THPD at 812-238-1661 or Crime Stoppers at 812-238 7867.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.