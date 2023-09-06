Excessive carbon dioxide levels in some classrooms — including one room that had nearly twice the suggested levels — were among deficiencies found during a state inspection of Terre Haute South Vigo High School on Aug. 22.
The inspection was prompted by a citizen complaint.
Those deficiencies in one area of the school were outlined in an Aug. 28 letter sent to Superintendent Chris Himsel. The district says it has addressed, or is working to address, concerns cited by the state.
Part of the problem was that room dampers were closed in the area of South Vigo having air problems, and those dampers have been opened, according to the school district.
The issues occurred at a time when the entire state was experiencing extremely high temperatures and poor air quality.
VCSC said it fully cooperated with the state health department to complete a check of the school, along with conducting its own inspection and follow-up, and the district immediately began addressing problems as soon as they were identified.
On Wednesday, Himsel stated, “Information about the air quality at Terre Haute South High School was released by the Vigo County School Corp. on Friday, Sept. 1, and we were forthcoming with the facts. There is nothing new to report. Our next step remains to continue to monitor Terre Haute South. Additionally, the VCSC facilities team will continue with annual planned indoor air quality tests, which is scheduled for October. Terre Haute South was already scheduled to be a part of these voluntary tests.”
The Aug. 28 letter sent by Indiana Department of Health representative Rick Plew outlined the following deficiencies found during the inspection:
• “Carbon dioxide concentrations in the breathing zone shall never exceed 700 ppm [parts per million] over the outdoor concentration.”
Several classrooms were above the suggested limit of 1101 ppm, with one classroom measuring 2084 ppm.
• Air conditioning systems “shall be capable of providing and shall be operated to maintain a temperature not to exceed 78 degrees and 65% relative humidity during periods of student occupancy.”
Relative humidity levels inside several classrooms was above 65%, which can promote mold and bacteria growth.
The report stated, “Our sample results do not indicate an issue with mold in the building.”
• State rules require schools to designate an individual as their indoor air coordinator and state, “The IAQ coordinator’s contact information shall also be published on the school website and in the school handbook.”
• “Schools shall establish and maintain a written procedure for routine maintenance of HVAC systems.”
John Newport, VCSC chief operating officer for facilities, responded to Plew on Aug. 30 and on Sept. 1, the school district issued a news release related to the inspection and district response.
The state of Indiana requires a report be published when inspections like these occur, according to a VCSC news release.
In the release, Himsel stated, “Once the concern was brought to our attention we began an internal review. This was done before receiving the state’s final report.”
He added, “Our results came back that a damper was not working properly in one wing of the school. Regardless of the state’s report, we needed to make that repair,” Himsel said. “The state’s findings were consistent with our team’s report, so the matter was resolved before it was an issue.”
In Newport’s Aug. 30 response to Plew, he stated:
• The HVAC system will receive a full inspection to make sure dampers are operating correctly.
• The VCSC already has a filter replacement program in place and coils at Terre Haute South are also scheduled to be routinely cleaned with this next round of replacements.
• VCSC will conduct random carbon dioxide and humidity air inspections between now and fall break to track data for review and fine tuning of the HVAC system.
• An email contact for the indoor air quality coordinator will be posted on the district website and sent for update in the student handbook.
Current procedures also include for air quality reports to be made to the building administration, who submit a work order to be investigated by VCSC maintenance personnel.
Also, each year, VCSC voluntarily conducts a comprehensive indoor air quality test in more than one-third of its buildings. South is one of 12 buildings scheduled to have its air quality test completed in October.
Newport also noted VCSC is in the process of conducting a $24 million HVAC upgrade project at all three high schools.
The current timeline calls for equipment, procurement, design and construction planning to take place in fall 2023, bid documents to be sent out in winter 2023-24 and construction to begin in spring 2024, pending equipment availability.
“Unfortunately, it is possible that supply chain, equipment availability and lead time for equipment delivery may postpone this project to spring 2025,” Newport wrote.
