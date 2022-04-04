Input sought on plan for EV charging stations

Tribune-Star/Howard GreningerCharge!: An Electrify America charging station is located at Walmart’s east side store in Terre Haute. The chargers are open for public use 24 hours a day and feature 150 kilowatt and 350kW DC fast chargers. The superchargers, shown in this 2019 photograph, are among the type the state of Indiana intends to place along interstates across the state within the next five years.