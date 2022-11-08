Inmates were safely transferred to the new Vigo County Jail at 600 West Honey Creek Drive in the overnight hours of Nov. 7 and 8.
The transfer was completed after a long construction project, according to a news release from Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse.
Approximately 75 personnel from the sheriff's department as well as additional personnel from other agencies worked well into the morning hours to complete this transfer, according to the sheriff.
"I would like to thank those involved for being patient through this process as we worked through various delays in finalizing the project completion, to the point where we could safely move inmates," Plasse said in the release. "Although there are still minor project items being completed, at this point it does not prohibit housing inmates. All services in reference to the jail [were] fully operational" at 8 a.m. today.
