An inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute suffered a stab wound Tuesday and was treated at a local hospital.
Prison spokeswoman Jenna Epplin said a physical altercation between two inmates occurred in a cell about 9:55 a.m. Staff requested an ambulance for transport due to the severity of the inmate's injuries.
The incident was contained in the cell, and no other staff or inmates were injured. At no time was the public in danger, Epplin said.
The incident remains under investigation and no other details are available at this time, she said.
