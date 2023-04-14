An inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute is dead after an altercation at the prison, the Bureau of Prisons reported late Friday night.
About 4:50 p.m. Friday, penitentiary staff responded to an altercation among multiple inmates.
Inmate Carlos Shelton, 43, was taken to to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries and subsequently was pronounced dead by hospital personnel, the BoP said in a news release.
A second inmate was treated for minor injuries at the facility.
The FBI was notified. No staff or other inmates were injured.
Shelton was sentenced in the Southern District of Indiana to 30 years for conspiracy to possess with tntent to distribute controlled substances — 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mix, 1 kilogram or more of heroin, and 5 kilograms or more of cocaine.
He had been in custody at USP-Terre Haute since June 2018.
