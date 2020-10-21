Infections up slightly in VCSC, quarantines up significantly

The number of Vigo County School Corp. students and staff with COVID is up slightly, while the number actively quarantined has increased significantly, according to the district’s updated COVID-19 dashboard.

Meanwhile, 15 of the district’s 27 brick and mortar schools show no positive cases, according to a district news release.

The dashboard is available at vigoschools.org.

It shows:

• 12 student positives with campus contact in the last 14 days — up from 10 last week.

• 12 staff positives with campus contact in the last 14 days — up from 6 last week.

• 202 students actively quarantined — up from 157 last week.

• 55 staff actively quarantined — up from 25 last week.

The district also released information about active positive cases and active quarantines, information which is used internally and by the COVID-19 Task Force to make decisions. These numbers tally cases and quarantines regardless of whether the person was on campus during their infectious period.

The additional data shows 12 active cases at the elementary level, 3 active cases at the middle school level, and 9 active cases at the high school level, when combining student and staff cases.

“I think what this data shows is that we need to be concerned about our community numbers, but we’re not seeing evidence of spread at school,” said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications. “The health department consistently notes that these cases are not spreading at school.

“To have 24 active cases among nearly 12,000 in-person students and 2,000 staff members at a time of significant spread in our community shows that we can safely hold school and that the masking we do on a daily basis is working,” Riley said. “We need the community to match what our kids and teachers are doing from 8 to 3 each day.”

A video featuring Superintendent Rob Haworth regarding the dashboard was released.

All VCSC students who chose in-person attendance are now in school five days a week.

After Monday’s School Board meeting, Haworth addressed the return to full-time, in-person instruction.

“COVID is not over,” he said. “We have to be careful, cautious and measured” and follow all recommended precautions.

“We still have to do all the right things to stay in [school],” he said. “I think our students and staff are rising to the challenge.”

If any issues develop that might require a return to remote learning, the district’s intent is to deal with those issues on a school by school basis. “Our intent will be to not close the district down like we did in March,” Haworth said.

The district also reported that a student at West Vigo Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19. The district is working with the Vigo County Health Department and assisting contact tracers as they identify any close contacts. Students and staff have been notified, and will only need to quarantine if contacted by a contact tracer.