Indy man may federal charges after police chase

An Indianapolis man likely will face federal charges following a police pursuit Monday afternoon that began at Haute City Center mall in Terre Haute and ended on Interstate 70 in Clay County.
Damond De-Angelo Cobb Jr., 24, was booked into the Vigo County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance, dealing a controlled substance, reckless driving, criminal recklessness, leaving the scene of a crash and resisting law enforcement.
He was taken into custody after the pursuit with speeds reaching 100 mph ended with his car being pushed off the highway by police.
According to a probable cause affidavit, drug task force officers were at the mall watching for a vehicle known to bring drugs to Terre Haute from Indianapolis. When officers saw the vehicle arrive about 12:50 p.m., they pulled up to block the car from leaving.
The driver, however, began backing up and pulling forward, crashing into a police car and another car before exiting the parking lot and going east on I-70.
Police gave chase and saw items being tossed from the car. The driver pulled across the median about the 21-mile marker and headed west, avoiding stop sticks that had been placed across the road. The car made a second U-turn near the 11-mile marker.
A Clay County deputy joined the pursuit at the 19-mile marker and performed a maneuver that pushed the suspect's car from the roadway.
Cobb was arrested outside the car. Police said they found slightly less than two pounds of methamphetamine in the car and along the road.
Sgt. Matt Ames of the Indiana State police said the joint investigation by ISP, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Terre Haute Police Department will likely be federally prosecuted.
At this point, Vigo County Jail records show Cobb is to appear Thursday in Vigo Superior Court 6 on the state charges. No federal charge had been filed as of Tuesday.
Cobb has a criminal history in Vigo County in connection with a February 2018 arrest when more than a pound of marijuana was found in his car trunk.
