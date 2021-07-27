An Indianapolis man likely will face federal charges following a police pursuit Monday afternoon that began in Terre Haute and ended on Interstate 70 in Clay County.
Damond De-Angelo Cobb Jr., 24, was booked into the Vigo County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance, dealing a controlled substance, reckless driving, criminal recklessness, leaving the scene of a crash and resisting law enforcement.
He was taken into custody about 1:30 p.m. after the pursuit with speeds reaching 100 mph ended with his car running off the highway.
Police scanner traffic reported Cobb threw several items from his car during the pursuit. Police searched a 5-mile area along the interstate for that potential evidence.
Sgt. Matt Ames of the Indiana State police said a joint investigation by ISP, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Terre Haute Police Department led to the pursuit that ended at the 17-mile marker. Ames said the case will likely become a federal investigation.
However, Vigo Jail records show Cobb is to appear Thursday in Vigo Superior Court 6 on the state charges. No federal criminal charge had been filed as of Tuesday.
Cobb has a criminal history in Vigo County in connection with a February 2018 arrest when more than a pound of marijuana was found in his car trunk. During that traffic stop, police found suspected marijuana in the passenger compartment, and 20 small bags of marijuana were found in the trunk.
