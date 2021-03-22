One Clay County man is dead after being shot Saturday, with police arresting an Indianapolis man within two hours of a 911 call.

Teddy Gibson Jr., 44, of Indianapolis, faces felony charges of murder, attempted arson and obstruction of justice, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Department.

Police report Ronald B. Williams, 35, was shot several times in his pole barn in Poland. Williams died of the gunshot wounds, according to the Sheriff's Department.

It started about 4:15 p.m. Saturday, after the department received a call from a frantic female about an unwanted guest with a gun in the 5000 block of County Road 850 East.

"The female later explained that a male had come to the home and was visiting with her fiancé in a separate outdoor shop," Sheriff Paul Harden said in a news release on the shooting.

After a short visit, the suspect entered the home alone. The female "added that the [suspect] had a firearm and was acting suspicious. She said that she attempted to contact her fiancé but was unable to reach him or locate him. As a result, the female fled the home on a utility terrain vehicle and called 911," Harden said in the release.

Investigators would later learn her actions to leave the home likely saved her life, according to the Sheriff's Department.

The department requested Indiana State Police to secure the suspect's Indianapolis home. At about 6:15 p.m. Saturday, a SWAT (special weapons and tactics) team entered the Indianapolis home, detaining Gibson and returning him to Clay County.

Gibson is being held in the Clay County Detention Center without bond.