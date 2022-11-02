The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a public information meeting on Nov. 16 regarding the ongoing improvement project for U.S. 231 in Greencastle.
The meeting will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Putnam County Fairgrounds at 191 U.S. 231, Greencastle.
This project includes three phases. INDOT construction contractor Rieth Riley will hold public information meetings before work starts on U.S. 231 at the beginning of each construction season.
Phase One involves work from the beginning of the project (Indiana 240) to the intersection of Washington Street and Bloomington Street. It also involves pavement patching from the railroad crossing to the end of the project under a flagging operation.
Currently, there are moving lane restrictions in both the northbound and southbound lanes on U.S. 231 between Indiana 240 (Veterans Memorial Highway) and Frazier Street, six days a week, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Flaggers are out directing traffic. These restrictions are allowing crews to safely perform patchwork, and are expected to last through mid-December, weather permitting.
Phase Two also involves work from the beginning of the project (Indiana 240) to the intersection of Washington Street and Bloomington Street. That work will include milling, curb replacement, and curb ramp reconstruction. Contractor Rieth Riley will hold a public information meeting in March of 2023.
Phase Three involves full-depth pavement replacement work from the intersection of Washington Street and Bloomington Street to the railroad crossing on Jackson St. Contractor Rieth Riley will hold a public information meeting in March of 2024.
