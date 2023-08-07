The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a public information meeting on Thursday, Aug. 10, to discuss safety work at the Indiana 63 and Indiana 234 intersection, as well as bridge work on Indiana 63.
The meeting will be at North Vermillion High School cafeteria, 5555 N. Falcon Drive, Cayuga. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Members of the project team will be available to answer questions.
Phase One of this project is to start Aug. 14 near Cayuga. The northbound and southbound lanes at the Indiana 63 intersection will be restricted at Indiana 234. The Indiana 63 passing lanes will also be restricted. The driving lanes will be restricted to 11 feet. Signage will direct traffic.
Work will be happening along Indiana 63, about 1,000 feet south of the Indiana 234 intersection, and extend north approximately 1,000 feet north of the County Road 600 North intersection.
Crews will be making intersection improvements, including turn lanes and performing bridge work. The restrictions are expected to last through the end of November, weather permitting.
This contract was awarded to Milestone Contractors, LP for $8.2 million.
The northbound and southbound bridge decks on Indiana 63 will be replaced as part of this project. Crews will be installing slotted left turn lanes, along with right turn lanes at the Indiana 63, Indiana 234 intersection.
There will also be a new right turn lane installed at the Indiana 63 intersection with County Road Road 600 North.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.