The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a public information meeting will be June 15 regarding the the revised preferred alternative for the Indian 163 bridge project over Brouilletts Creek.
The meeting will be at South Vermillion High School, 770 Wildcat Drive, Clinton. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with a formal presentation to begin at 6 p.m. Project team members will be available before and after the presentation to answer questions.
INDOT is proposing a revised preferred alternative due to the community's comments that expressed concerns regarding the original one-lane preferred alternative presented Jan. 17.
The revised preferred alternative will rehabilitate the existing bridge and maintain two travel lanes.
The bridge will have two 11-foot-wide travel lanes with 10-inch-wide shoulders. The primary elements of the rehabilitation include increasing the load capacity, replacing the bridge deck, replacing all bridge railings, and placing riprap at both abutments.
The Indiana 163 bridge approaches will have two 11-foot-wide travel lanes, 4.5-foot-wide shoulders, and guardrails.
Written comments may be submitted prior to the meeting and within the comment period to Richard Gilyeat, INDOT Project Manager, Crawfordsville District Office, 41 W. 300 North, Crawfordsville, IN 47933 or email: RGilyeat@indot.IN.gov. INDOT requests comments be postmarked by Wednesday, June 30.
Should special accommodation be needed for the public meeting, please contact Berry Craig, public involvement specialist, at (270) 705-1640, or email berry.craig@parsons.com.
