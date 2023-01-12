The Indiana Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing Jan. 25 the American Legion, 922 W. Ferry Street, Cayuga. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; a formal presentation begins at 6 p.m.
This hearing will focus on improving safety and reducing the number of crashes on a segment of Indiana 63 near the Beef House Restaurant & Dinner Theater and the intersection of East County Road 1650N in Highland Township.
The proposed, preferred alternative is to construct a new reduced conflict intersection (median opening) Indiana 63 about 390 ft. north of the gas station drive to the truck plaza.
This would eliminate the existing median opening across from the north gas station drive. This project would also extend and raise the splitter islands at 1650 North.
New pavement markings, advanced street directional signs, and upgraded lighting will also be installed, along with one stormwater pipe in the grass median at the north end of the project limits.
Preliminary design plans and other information are available for review online. People with limited internet access may request project information be mailed, please contact Metric Environmental, LLC, ATTN: Susan Castle, 6958 Hillsdale Road, Indianapolis, IN 46250, (317) 608-2730, or SusanC@Metricenv.com.
Public statements for the record will be taken as part of the public hearing procedure. Written comments may be submitted prior to the public hearing and within the comment period to: Metric Environmental, LLC, ATTN: Susan Castle, 6958 Hillsdale Road, Indianapolis, IN 46250 or SusanC@Metricenv.com.
Comments should be be submitted by Thursday, February 9, 2023.
INDOT customer service is available at 855-463-6848.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.