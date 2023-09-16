The Indiana Department of Transportation is conducting winter seasonal hiring events at 13 locations across the state from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 26.
Locations will include the Terre Haute Sub-District Office, 5693 E. Sony Drive, Terre Haute.
Winter seasonal positions run from early November to early April. Pay starts at $21 per hour for full-time operations and $25 per hour for on-call snowplow-only operations.
Job duties for full-time seasonal positions include performing general highway maintenance, traffic maintenance, snow and ice removal and other duties related to winter operations. A valid CDL is required to be considered for full-time or on-call positions.
Registration is not required to attend the event. Interviews will be conducted on-site, and INDOT team members will be available to answer questions and provide information.
For a full list of hiring event locations and more information, visit bit.ly/INDOTSeasonal or text INDOT Winter to 468311.
