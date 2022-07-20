INDOT presents plans for North Clinton Street redo

Vigo County residents Wednesday got a chance to review design plans of a $2.89 million Indiana Department of Transportation project that will reconfigure North Clinton Street, remove a bridge over U.S. 41 and construct a new at-grade intersection.
About 30 people attended a public hearing at Northside Bingo on North Clinton Street to meet with project engineers.
Concerns for some, like John Eisman and Howard Hancock, were soon dispelled after talking to Rick Perry, transportation engineer for Beam Longest Neff, about the project.
“I was concerned they would put in a big roundabout,” Hancock said, “but once I saw what they are doing, it looks okay to me.”
Hancock lives in the 8200 block of North Clinton Street and said he doesn’t mind that the project will remove a bridge over U.S. 41.
“I used to sled down the side of that bridge when I was a kid,” he said. Hancock added he plans to watch the project as the bridge is removed and the large earth slopes are removed.
“When they start removing the bridge, I am going to take pictures of it. I have lived here for 50 years and this is historic to me,” he said.
Eisman, who lives about a half mile from the intersection of North Clinton Street and the bridge over U.S. 41, said he “doesn’t care about the bridge” being removed, but had concerns there could be roundabout that would have to handle large trucks. After learning there are no roundabouts, Eisman said the project “looks good.”
Rick Hines, who also lives near the intersection, said he supports the project as it will improve safety, even though it may add a few minutes of travel time to reach his home.
Hines reviewed the project drawings and said, “It is what it is. I was just concerned when they shut down Budd Road, how would I get to Clinton.”
He then pointed to map.
“I just go down to a turnaround and make a turn, then go up and make another turn. It will just add an extra 2 minutes to my drive time, that’s all it will do,” he said.
Budd Road will be converted to a dead-end road with no direct outlet to U.S. 41. A turnaround will be constructed at the end of Budd Road to allow vehicles to turn around as needed.
Perry said from 2016 to 2018 there has been 18 accidents at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Evans Avenue. “Of those, 16 were right-angle accidents,” Perry said, “which are the most severe type of collisions.”
The bridge over U.S. 41 was built in the 1960s, Perry said, and would be costly to replace, adding removing the structure will save on long-term maintenance costs. “The bridge is also lower than what is desired” for most truck traffic, he said.
Additionally, the project will link to an existing intersection conflict warning system, which uses a flashing sign to warn drivers when a vehicle is approaching the intersection.
“The state has already invested in that and it is a safety improvement,” Perry said. “It makes good sense to keep that.”
Construction on the project is slated to start in the spring of 2023, with the bridge closure in the fall or winter of 2023, said INDOT spokeswoman Megan DeLucenay. “The project is anticipated to be completed in the winter of 2023 or more likely in early 2024,” she said.
