The Indiana Department of Transportation announces intermittent, nightly lane restrictions on Interstate 70 eastbound and westbound under Darwin Road in Vigo County
These begin on or after March 30 and are in connection to a bridge replacement project.
In some instances, I-70 traffic may be routed off the interstate and back onto the interstate using the ramps.
Also, on or after April 1, crews will also be closing Darwin Road over I-70 for that bridge replacement project near West Terre Haute.
Darwin Roadis expected to reopen in mid-September, weather permitting.
The official detour for Darwin Road follows South Robinson Place to West Illiana Drive to West National Avenue.
This contract was awarded to Rieth Riley Construction for $2.7 million. The entire contract is expected to be completed in early October.
