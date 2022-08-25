INDOT plans bridge work on Indiana 59, 157

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced restrictions for bridge repair work on Indiana 59 and Indiana 157 will start on or after Sept. 8.
Crews will be replacing the railing and repairing the Indiana 59 bridge over Prairie Creek in Clay County and also repairing the Indiana 157 bridge over Eel River in Owen County.
The Indiana 59 bridge will be down to one lane. Traffic will be maintained with a temporary signal and barriers.
There will be shoulder closures on the Indiana 157 bridge. Traffic will be maintained with a flagging operation.
These restrictions are expected to last through the end of October, weather permitting. This project was awarded to CLR Inc.
INDOT reminds motorists to slow down, use caution and consider worker safety when traveling through work zones.
