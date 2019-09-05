The Indiana Department of Transportation will host a statewide hiring fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (all times local) Sept. 17 at eleven locations around the state to recruit candidates for more than 100 winter seasonal positions and full-time opportunities.
Winter seasonal positions run from November through March with a starting pay of $16 per hour. INDOT is offering $250 sign on and $500 retention bonuses for eligible candidates.
Visit www.indotjobs.com to find hiring fair locations, view open positions, and learn more about INDOT careers.
For INDOT's Crawfordsville District, which includes the Terre Haute area, the fair locations are:
- Terre Haute Subdistrict, 5693 E. Sony Drive, Terre Haute;
- Cloverdale Subdistrict, I-70 & US 231, NE Quad, Cloverdale;
- West Lafayette Subdistrict, 2319 US 231, West Lafayette.
Candidates are encouraged to apply online prior to Sept. 17, but not required. Walk-ins are welcome. Candidates applying online or attending the hiring fair should have proof of commercial driver's license (CDL). A high school diploma or General Education Development (GED) certificate is preferred, but not required.
