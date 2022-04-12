INDOT begins median project on U.S. 41 in Terre Haute

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces construction work begins this week on a median construction project on U.S. 41 in Terre Haute from Hulman Street to Maple Avenue.
The first phase of construction has the contractor working overnight from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m. between Hulman and Cherry Streets. This work is scheduled to last through the end of April.
Work then occurs from Cherry St. to Maple Ave. during the daytime on or after May 1. One lane will be closed in each direction in the area the contractor is working. The project is scheduled for completion July 15.
Feutz Contractors was awarded the $1 million contract. This project includes removing deteriorated concrete center curb or repairing the curb, patching the pavement and applying pavement markings.
