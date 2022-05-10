INDOT announces U.S. 41 lane restrictions

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane restrictions on U.S. 41 starting at Golf Course Road to about 1 mile south of Golf Course Road in Parke County starting Monday, May 16.
Flaggers will be directing traffic. U.S. 41 will be down to one lane between 8 a.m and 5 p.m. until June 10. No detour is required.
This is to allow for the installation of a new gas main. The job is part of a gas modernization project in front of the Parke County Fairgrounds near Rockville.
INDOT reminds drivers to use caution and consider worker safety when driving through a construction zone.
