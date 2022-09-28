INDOT announces temporary ramp closures on 1-70

Several ramps on Interstate 70 in Vigo County will be temporarily closed at the beginning of October for instillation of camera poles, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced.
On Oct. 3, the westbound exit ramp on I-70 at Indiana 641 going south will be closed from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. the next morning.
On Oct. 4, the westbound exit ramp at Darwin Road will be closed from 9 p.m. from 3 a.m. the next morning.
The installation is a part of the Information Technology Systems Installation project for Vigo County. The project was awarded to Midwestern Electric L.L.C. for more than $2.9 million, according to a news release. Covering 23 miles in Vigo County, the project includes adding three dynamic message boards at three overhead locations and installing nine closed circuit cameras along the interstate.
The message boards will be located on I-70 eastbound just inside the state line, and at the 9.7 mile marker between U.S. 41 (Exit 7) and U.S. 40/S.R. 641 (Exit 11). One on I-70 westbound will be installed at the Clay/Vigo County line.
Closed circuit cameras allow INDOT to monitor the interstate for crashes, incidents and other concerns. Dynamic message boards give INDOT the ability to safely convey messages to travelers while they are driving.
Drivers are cautioned to watch for shoulder and lane closures, as well as reduced speed limits, in areas where contractors are working.
INDOT reminds drivers to use caution and consider worker safety when driving through any active work zone.
