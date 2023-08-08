The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced restrictions on Indiana 59 starting on or after Aug. 21 near Brazil.
Crews will be restricting the CSX bridge down to one lane at a time to perform bridge deck patching, rip-rap placement and placing a polymer overlay.
Lanes will be restricted between County Road 1400 North and County Road 1450 North through mid-September, weather permitting.
This contract was awarded to Milestone Contractors LP for $3.5 million. It also involves additional bridge work along Indiana 59. The entire contract is expected to be completed in October.
INDOT reminds motorists to slow down, use caution, and consider worker safety when traveling through a work zone.
