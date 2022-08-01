INDOT announces ramp closures on I-74 at Indiana 63

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced the entrance and exit ramps on Interstate 74 at Indiana 63 will be closed on or after Aug. 8 until at least Aug. 18, weather permitting.
This is between North Vermillion County Road 100 West. and North County Road 200 East.
These closures will allow crews to safely patch and resurface those ramps near Covington.
There are no official detours for these closures. Message boards will direct traffic to seek alternate routes.
This project was awarded to Milestone Contractors, L.P. for $23.3 million. The project includes resurfacing I-74 with asphalt except for a small area of concrete work near the Spring Creek Welcome Center. Maintenance work on the Rest Area includes joint repair, ADA ramps and curb work.
The entire project is scheduled for completion in May of 2023.
