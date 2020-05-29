The Indiana Department of Transportation announced upcoming projects that will improve bridge decks in West Central Indiana.
U.S. 41 in Parke County on the bridge over Rock Run Creek located more than three miles south of U.S. 36 will be restricted to one 18-foot-wide lane across the bridge beginning on or after June 8.
Also beginning June 8, the Indiana 234 Bridge over Sugar Mill Creek in Fountain County will be restricted to one 18-foot-wide lane and motorists.
Motorists will be controlled at both of these bridges with a temporary traffic signal with construction lasting through July 8.
This project was awarded to Milestone Contactors LP for $1.9 million and includes nine bridges in Fountain, Parke and Vermillion Counties. Work is scheduled to last through early November of this year.
INDOT reminds motorists to follow the posted work zone speed limit, use caution and consider worker safety when traveling through a construction zone.
