The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced Indiana 71 in Vermillion County is closing on or after July 15 for culvert work over a tributary of Little Creek.
This closure is approximately 3.4-miles north of Indiana 163, near Saint Bernice. It's expected to reopen after the end of September, weather permitting.
The official detour follows Indiana 71 to Indiana 36 to Indiana 63 to Indiana 163.
This project was awarded to Crackers Demo LLC for $1.8 million. It also involves culvert work on U.S. 41 in Parke County, U.S. 136 and Indiana 234 in Montgomery County. The entire project is expected to be completed in May of 2023.
