INDOT announces Indiana 641 restrictions

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced restrictions on Indiana 641 for bridge work near Terre Haute.
This project will be conducted in three phases. The first phase is underway, and is expected to be completed at the end of the month. This involves construction over McDaniel Road and Indiana Railroad both on the northbound and southbound lanes. Traffic will be down to one lane in both directions between Spring Hill and the U.S. 41 and Indiana 641 interchange.
This project was awarded to Pacific Painting Co., Inc. for $1.3 million.
Phase two of this project is scheduled to start on June 7, and end mid-June, and involves construction over Jessica Road and U.S. 41 on both northbound and southbound lanes. Also starting June 7, the exit ramp of Indiana 641 southbound between Woodsmall Road and U.S. 41 will close.
The ramp is expected to reopen mid-June, weather permitting. The third phase of this bridge work is set to start in late June. It involves construction over Woodsmall Road and CSX Transportation both on northbound and southbound lanes. The third phase is scheduled to be completed at the end of June.
