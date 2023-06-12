The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced closures on Indiana 246 in Owen and Clay counties.
Closures will start on or after June 19 between Vandalia and Clay City for multiple pipe replacements
The project involves 20 pipe replacements along Indiana 246. The detour routes will change as crews move to each pipe location. Work will happen between 6:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily through the end of July.
INDOT reminds motorists to slow down, use caution and consider worker safety when traveling through work zones.
