INDOT announces I-70 restrictions in Vigo starting June 3

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lanes and shoulders restrictions on I-70 in Vigo County beginning on or after June 3.
The restrictions will start in the westbound lanes near the state line of Illinois and continue to Indiana 641. Resurfacing and asphalt work will take place, along with a bridge deck overlay. Traffic will be one lane during construction.
Operations are expected to be primarily at night with unrestricted lanes Monday through Friday between noon and 6 p.m., weather permitting.
Construction is expected to be completed June 2023.
The project, originally planned for the beginning of May, was awarded to Rieth Riley Construction for over $12 million. Under this same project, bridges and overpasses will receive maintenance work in 2023.
