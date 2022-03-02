INDOT announces I-70 patching work

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a patching project on I-70 in both directions from Brazil to Monrovia is scheduled to begin Friday.
The contractor will have 2.5 mile construction zones set up. The one lane restrictions will be in place around the clock with the exception of Fridays between 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. The construction is scheduled to last through the end of May.
The contract was awarded to Rieth-Riley Construction for $17 million. This project will deep patch the interstate in both directions from the 40 mile marker, one mile west of U.S. 231 (Exit 41) to the 58 mile marker, nearly one mile west of Indiana 39 (Exit 59).
The Clay County portion of the I-70 patching will occur from approximately the 22.5 mile marker, one half of one mile west of Indiana 59 (Exit 23) to the 29 mile marker. The completion date is May 26.
INDOT reminds motorists to follow the posted work zone speed limit, use caution and consider worker safety.
