The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced announced lane restrictions start on or after Tuesday, October 18 on I-70 in Putnam County to prepare for Phase 2 of the box culvert installation project near Little Point.
This is between Putnam County Road S. 650E and County Road 1100W
Crews will be closing the eastbound, left lane of I-70 in order to remove existing barrier walls and to place new ones. The lane restrictions will be as follows, weather permitting:
Tuesday, Oct. 18: I-70 eastbound left lane will be restricted from 9 p.m. to 9.a.m. for barrier wall removal.
Wednesday, Oct. 19: I-70 eastbound left lane will be restricted from 9 p.m. to 9.a.m. for concrete barrier wall placement.
Thursday, Oct. 20: I-70 eastbound left lane will be restricted from 9 p.m. to 9.a.m. for concrete barrier wall placement.
Friday, Oct. 21: I-70 eastbound left lane will be restricted from 9 p.m. to 9.a.m. for concrete barrier wall placement.
Then, on or after Saturday, October 22, crews will place temporary striping in the I-70 westbound lanes, and shift traffic into Phase 2.
That means westbound traffic will be shifted to the eastbound lanes. Eastbound traffic will be in the same configuration as Phase 1. Two, 11-foot wide travel lanes will be maintained in both directions throughout Phase 2.
This project was awarded to Morphey Construction for $3.6 million. It is expected to be completed after late December, weather permitting.
