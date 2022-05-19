INDOT announces closure on Indiana 246 in Vigo County

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a three-day closure of Indiana 246 in Vigo County starting Monday (May 23).
This closure will be from Farmersburg Road (31st Street) and South True Blood Pace for culvert replacement work. This is near Farmersburg.
Crews will replace one culvert per day on Indiana 246 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. until Wednesday (May 25). Barricades will be removed at night. Crews will start at Farmersburg Road and move toward South True Blood Place.
An alternative route for motorists is Indiana 63 to Indiana to North County Road 200 East back to Indiana 246.
This project also includes culvert replacement work on Indiana 42, which is now complete. All work is weather-dependent.
