A new indoor skateboard and scooter park has opened in Terre Haute at 1137 Third Ave.
One part of the building is for skateboards and scooters, while another area includes arcade games, an Xbox One, board games and more.
It also offers snack items for 50 cents.
The business, called The Sk8 Place, is operated by Michael and Jaci Royce and opened about three weeks ago. A grand opening took place Dec. 28.
“We looked around and we didn’t see a lot of things for kids to do,” Michael Royce said. The indoor skateboard park “provides a safe environment for them to come and play and have fun at a reasonable cost.”
The Royces said their oldest son, who is in high school, loves to skateboard. The lack of nearby, indoor skateboarding facilities during bad weather “kind of started the idea of what we wanted to do,” Michael Royce said.
At first, they looked at pole barns to place on their personal property, but eventually, they started looking at buildings. “It kind of snowballed from there into, ‘Why don’t we just open a skate park?’ ” he said.
The building also has two offices, which the couple uses for their other respective jobs.
Hours are noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, although they may close a little earlier if no customers are present. The cost is $5 for one hour, $10 for three hours and $20 for all day. Drinks and snacks are 50 cents.
On Sundays, for an additional $5, customers can receive an hour of instruction in skateboarding. The facility also sells skateboards and equipment from Buddy’s House of Bass and Boards, a local business. The Sk8 Place doesn’t rent skateboards; for those who don’t have their own, “We have boards they can use” and helmets, Michael Royce said.
Everyone skating at the park must fill out a liability waiver, and for those ages 17 and under, they must have a parent or guardian approve and sign the waiver.
The skateboard area, which has about 2,500 square feet, includes a half-pipe, rails and ramps. The entire building has just under 6,000 square feet.
Sondra Wyrick dropped off her three boys there Thursday afternoon, Tristan, age 10, Laithon, 9 and Hunter, 7.
“It is needed,” Wyrick said. “It’s a safe place for younger kids and high school kids to come” and have something to do.
Jaci Royce describes the Sk8 Place as a “hangout” and a place where parents can drop off kids for a few hours while they run errands.
The Royces say they are renting the building with an option to buy. “We’ll adapt to the needs of the community,” Michael Royce said. “If they want something else, we’ll look into that and maybe branch out if we can.”
The couple spent several months getting the building ready, including painting. The facility also has signs and surveillance cameras.
“Right now, we’re seeing what the interest level is and we’re trying to feel our way through the process. We believe there is enough of a community out there that will support this,” he said.
For more information, visit their Facebook page at The Sk8 Place, Ltd.
