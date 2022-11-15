Home on the range can even cozy up inside a mall.
Flanked by Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett and his daughter Kayla, Straight Shooter Archery and Range CEO Jack Patterson happily cut the ribbon at the business's grand opening Monday inside Haute City Center.
"The turnout was amazing," he marveled.
"We don't want to make it intimidating for anyone," Patterson said of his new venture. "We have a little bit for everyone, whether you're a novice and haven't shot a bow before up to a professional shooter."
Bowslingers can aim at their targets from either 10 or 20 yards on 10 different lanes. Straight Shooter also sells bows, crossbows, arrows, apparel and other archery-related products. In February, the range will start offering classes and equipment will be available for rental.
Patterson was an archery aficionado even before he purchased his first bow at age 17.
"I had shot before and really just got hooked and started shooting more and more and more," he said. "Here, there weren't a lot of options as far as ranges to shoot, so I decided this would be a great opportunity and a great place to do it."
Patterson added, "One reason we chose the mall is the safety and the openness and the brightness."
Five master certified bow technicians will be on hand to give advice to those seeking assistance with their technique.
Andy Chandler of Rockville, for one, is thrilled that Straight Shooter has opened in Terre Haute, since the next closest archery range in the area is in Danville, Ill. Chandler and his wife frequent Haute City Center, and it's likely they'll be visiting even more often.
"She'll be shopping," Chandler said, "and she'll know where I am."
Straight Shooter Archery and Range is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
Lane rentals are $20 for the first hour and $10 for each subsequent hour. For more information or to sign up for classes beginning in February, visit straightshooterarchery.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.