As National Breast Cancer Awareness Month commences, survivors and thrivers take to the streets to participate in walks and share their inspiring stories. Breast cancer is still the most diagnosed cancer among American women, with one out of eight developing the disease within her lifetime. However, breast cancer research and treatment has grown significantly. Scientists are now looking at an individualized way of detecting breast cancer and thus personalizing a treatment plan for every person diagnosed.
Harikrishna Nakshatri is a researcher at the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research at the Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center. He has been studying breast cancer for 26 years. His latest endeavor is mapping the healthy breast at a single-cell level to determine the impact of breast cancer and its implications for detection and treatment in the future.
“We thought, 20 years ago, there were only two or three types of breast cancer, and then it was five types” Nakshatri said. “Now we think every woman who has breast cancer has her own individual type or tumor. The broader goal is to understand breast cancer at an individual level.”
To do that, Nakshatri said it’s critical to understand basic science and mapping the normal breast is the first step. He and his research team are taking samples from 75 women of different genetic ancestries and ethnic backgrounds to produce a complete map of the normal breast.
More than 99.9% of the human genome is similar across every individual. Nakshatri’s group is looking at that 0.1% difference — the difference that makes everyone look and behave differently.
He likens those differences to individuals who can tolerate spicy food and those who cannot taste it. The spice is the same, yet the way it reacts in a person’s body is different. It’s those subtle nuances that possibly have an influence on the normal breast composition itself.
His team will examine at how many types of cells are present in the breast and the changes between women of different genetic ancestries and ethnic populations, as well as how those changes are represented with age.
In his lab, Nakshatri’s team can take those breast cell maps and then make them cancerous to see how they behave. This is where they can test tumor cells to see how they respond to various drugs and treatments and whether one type of cell based on age or ancestry responds differently to each drug.
“In the current breast cancer science, we may already have enough drugs to treat every type of cancer,” Nakshatri said. “But what we don’t know is who will benefit from them and who will not, and whether they will be more toxic to one person than another. That is the process that we are trying to figure out now, how breast cancer and its treatment impacts everyone differently based on genetics and their body.”
Nakshatri believes we can see this research having an impact in breast cancer treatment in close to 10 years.
What can be done now
Like all scientists, Nakshatri believes that early diagnosis is key. He notes a major study in the last two years that showed that if breast cancer had not spread to the lymph nodes at the time of diagnosis, the chances of a tumor returning in 30 years were at 20%. If it has spread to the lymph nodes, the chances of it returning are much higher.
He urges women to be rigorous about self-exams and yearly mammograms, especially if a family history of breast cancer is present. He also strongly believes that exercise and physical activity helps protect the body against many cancers, including breast cancer.
He also believes funds that are raised through events such as the Komen Wabash Valley More Than Pink Walk are extremely important and help scientists make significant progress in breast cancer research and treatment.
