The Indiana Historical Society will open a new exhibit focused on Eva Mozes Kor’s legacy in 2021.
The exhibit will be the first in Indianapolis to focus on Kor and the Holocaust. It will include several artifacts donated by Eva’s son, Dr. Alex Kor, as well as materials from the production of the WFYI-Ted Green Films’ award-winning documentary based on Eva’s life, “Eva: A-7063.”
The IHS will also be receiving materials from the Eva Virtual Reality experience, which WFYI developed in partnership with Ascent XR.
Kor was 10 years old when her family was taken to the Auschwitz concentration camp; she founded the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center in her hometown of Terre Haute in 1995. She died July 4, 2019, in Poland while conducting her annual group tour of the Auschwitz concentration camp.
The new exhibit was announced at a reception in Kor’s honor on Monday at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center.
“Eva’s powerful messages of perseverance, hope and forgiveness will live on in this new exhibit,” IHS President and CEO Jody Blankenship said, according to a news release. “This is an ideal way for us to honor Eva’s memory and continue to educate people about her remarkable life and the thousands of lives she impacted all over the world.
“Eva’s son, Dr. Alex Kor, is donating a collection of some of Eva’s personal papers to the exhibit. In addition, WFYI and Ted Green created a moving film and wonderful educational materials, which we’ll be proud to feature when the exhibit opens in 2021.”
Said Greg Petrowich, president and CEO of WFYI, “We at WFYI have been so privileged to chronicle this extraordinary Hoosier for the past four years. Now for us to partner with Dr. Alex Kor and the Indiana Historical Society on the Eva Exhibit, puts the materials in excellent hands and an even better position to better carry on Eva’s legacy.”
At the reception, Gov. Eric Holcomb read an official proclamation declaring the day as “Eva Education Day” throughout the state of Indiana, and there was a screening of the documentary, which won seven regional television Emmys and a host of awards from film festivals and other organizations around the country.
For more information, visit www.indianahistory.org or call IHS at 317-232-1882.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.