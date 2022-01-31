An Indianapolis man has been charged with two counts of sexual misconduct with two minor females in Parke County.
Jacob Stone, 22, was arrested Saturday on a warrant issued following an investigation by Indiana State Police. The charges are Level 5 felonies.
The investigation began in July after the Vermillion County Department of Child Services received information about sexual misconduct with two females younger than 16. Police said the incidents occurred in Parke County.
Stone was booked into the Parke County Jail; bond was set at $15,000.
Stone also faces a Class A misdemeanor charge of carrying a handgun without a license.
