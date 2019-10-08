Greenways Foundation of Indiana, in partnership with the Indiana Parks and Recreation Association, will offer a workshop on Trail Towns from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 7 in Launch Terre Haute, 672 Ohio St.
The workshop, scheduled 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., will include lunch.
Registration is $25 ($20 for IPRA and Foundation members). People can register at http://inpra.evrconnect.com/professional-development/trail-town-events.
To help promote the new initiative in Indiana, the Greenways Foundation has contracted with Amy Camp of Cycle Forward to host the workshop.
Enticing people off the trail and into adjacent communities, where they can spend money and stimulate local economies, is the mission of Trail Towns.
