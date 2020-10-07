During her annual fall address to the campus community, Indiana State University president Deborah Curtis highlighted the institution’s resilience, focus and determination in continuing its mission of educating students despite many challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

The address was delivered virtually this year.

Despite a pandemic, enrollment decline and budget reductions, “We still have students, faculty and staff who have come together to achieve the mission — which is graduating our students — in a way that’s inspiring,” Curtis said in an interview.

In her fall address, Curtis said, “There is no doubt COVID-19 impacted campus operations and finances. We experienced a higher than usual summer melt of students who had initially committed to attend ISU but decided to defer enrollment.”

ISU saw a 57% increase in students deferring admission to a future-start term.ISU is in communication with those students to hopefully start their ISU education later, she said.

The enrollment loss, as well as state budget cuts, have affected ISU in several ways.

“We implemented internal budget reductions. We deferred maintenance. We delayed filling positions. And we eliminated a planned salary increase. We eliminated vacant positions where ever possible,” Curtis said.

At the same time, ISU remains committed to student affordability. Students can’t afford to pay more in tuition, and because of that, ISU “is a lean organization that operates on a narrow margin,” Curtis said. “Our people are working incredibly hard and we are weathering these challenges.”

She added, “We look forward to an economic recovery that we are confident is in our near future.”

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

In other highlights, Curtis said a $50-million renovation of Hulman Center will be finished next month and an $18 million renovation of Dreiser Hall is scheduled for completion in 2021.

A ribbon-cutting for Hulman Center will take place this fall, with a larger, more festive celebration being delayed until 2021-22 because of the pandemic.

She also discussed an action plan titled “Advancing Inclusive Excellence.” The plan “is based on the university’s renewed commitment to inclusion and the shared desire of Sycamores to provide a safe and welcoming environment that celebrates diversity and prioritizes meaningful inclusive action,” she said.

Other highlights

• In fundraising, for fiscal year 2020, ISU raised more than $10.5 million, a 21 percent increase over the prior year.

• Curtis pointed to a 99 percent placement rate for Class of 2019 graduates, based on a First Destination survey. The placement rate counts graduates who were employed, went to graduate school or entered the military. Based on that survey, the average starting salary for ISU graduates was $57,593, according to an ISU news release. An executive summary indicates 78.5% had full-time work, and 11.6% were continuing their education.

• ISU is developing a new strategic plan, with a draft plan scheduled to go before trustees and the campus community in February.

“We will not start fall 2021 the way we started fall 2019. We’re going to be a different institution going forward,” Curtis said in an interview. It will be a four-year plan — 2021-2025 — in an environment of COVID, social justice and budget challenges.

During that timeframe, the landscape of higher education is expected to shift dramatically, she said.

“It’s a unique set of four years in the history of this institution, but … we will move through this,” Curtis said. The plan will focus on “how do we not only sustain but grow this university and keep it on its historical path of serving the population we serve” in Indiana.

Jeff Taylor, chair of ISU’s board of trustees, also spoke at the start of the video. “The state of our university is strong, but challenged,” he said.

He cited three major challenges, including the pandemic. “I cannot imagine a more difficult time to be running a university,” Taylor said. “Who as late as December of last year could have foreseen such a dramatic change to our world.”

He urged the campus community to continue following safety protocols to keep everyone safe. “You’ve done a terrific job thus far,” he said.

ISU, as well as the entire country, also faces the issues of social and economic inequality, and there is no simple solution, he said. “I believe there is general agreement that an education is fundamental in closing gaps. Fortunately, at ISU, that is what we do for a living. That is our mission in life.”

Ensuring ISU students graduate “will do more to close social and economic gaps than anything else we can do,” he said.

The third challenge, faced by all regional public institutions of higher learning, relates to competition for students and demographics, with a declining number of high school graduates. Some of ISU’s competitors are larger and better funded.

“We have to employ very intentional and direct-to-student recruiting efforts to survive. The old idea of admit large numbers and hope enough fall through to make a class will no longer work,” Taylor said.

He said he’s impressed with ISU’s efforts so far and is confident those efforts will be successful.

Curtis’ fall address is available at https://bit.ly/3lpbmvu.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.