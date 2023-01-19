Indiana State University freshman Amani Mitchell spent part of her day Thursday assembling small plastic bags filled with hygiene items for the homeless.
She participated in the stop-and-serve community service project at the Charles Brown African American Cultural Center at ISU; it was one of several activities the center had planned this week in honor of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Mitchell, who is from Indianapolis, placed soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes and deodorant in the bags, and she made sure to re-stock items for other students to participate.
Giving back to the community “is something that we need to do,” she said.
“Growing up, I’ve seen a lot of homeless people. We can do more to help them instead of just leaving them out there on the street for them to be by themselves,” Mitchell said. “If we’ve got the tools and resources to help them, why not do it.”
Later in the day, the assembled bags were taken to the Vigo County Public Library, where staff will distribute them.
Sarnaya Morland, a graduate assistant at the cultural center, said, “We noticed a larger homeless population there (at the library), kind of in-and-out traffic. We want to make sure we are giving them what they need and I think the library noticed that population growing as well.”
Stop-and-serve community service projects are something students can easily, and quickly, fit into their schedules.
Hygiene bags for the homeless “is something we felt like was a big need in the community,” Morland said. “We want to give back and felt like this would be the perfect way to do it.”
Students and staff at the cultural center often see the homeless pass by on their way downtown, said Valerie Craig, the center’s assistant director.
Library staff have told them how much the hygiene items — discreetly distributed — are appreciated.
Other students participated in the stop-and-serve project. Marc Porter, an Indianapolis freshman, said, “I’ve had people in my family that sometimes would need things like this. It always feels good to help somebody out who is less fortunate.”
Elijah Hobson, also an Indianapolis freshman, said, “I feel it’s important to give back to our community to the less fortunate.”
The week-long Martin Luther King Jr. celebration continued Thursday night with a 7 p.m. presentation by Carol Anderson in Tilson Auditorium. A reception began at 6 p.m. in the Heritage Ballroom.
Anderson, the MLK Celebration keynote speaker, is a bestselling author of the books “White Rage;” “One Person, No Vote: How Voter Suppression is Destroying Our Democracy;” and “The Second: Race and Guns in a Fatally Unequal America.”
