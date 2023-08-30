Similar to last year, freshman enrollment is up at Indiana State University this fall, while overall enrollment has declined to 8,305 total students, about a 4.1% decrease.
Last fall, ISU's headcount enrollment was 8,658.
Total enrollment is impacted by smaller classes progressing through their four years at ISU, a trend expected to continue for a few years, said Deborah Curtis, ISU president.
But she also pointed to freshmen classes increasing both last year and this year.
The university's fall 2023 freshman class has 1,568 students, up 2% from last fall. That puts the freshmen class up by about 10% the last two years.
The increase in freshmen "is a tremendous amount of hard work," Curtis said Wednesday while meeting with reporters. "The environment is certainly challenging out there ... We're pleased to see that growth."
She attributed part of the increase in freshmen to the Indiana State Advantage program. "More and more students and families are shopping very carefully for where they will get the best quality experience for the dollars they are spending," she said.
The Indiana State Advantage includes free tuition after grants and scholarships for Pell-eligible students in Indiana and Illinois (who have at least a 2.75 GPA in high school) and up to a $3,000 experience grant.
Curtis also shared that a growing proportion of freshmen are honors students, with 349 honors students in the new freshman class.
"These are students who could choose to go anywhere, and they're choosing to have the experience at Indiana State University," she said.
Addressing any potential budget impact based on enrollment, Curtis noted the university conservatively developed its budget anticipating enrollment of 8,222. So the actual number of students, 8,305, is better than that projection, she said.
In response to enrollment losses, the university made about $12 million in budget cuts this past year, which included reorganization. "We reset our base and we are stable moving forward. We aren't climbing out of a hole in budget now," the ISU president said.
In other highlights:
• The university also is seeing an increase in international students, which ISU believes is a factor of those students being able to acquire visas more readily in other countries, Curtis said.
• The number of students living on campus has grown, something that is happening throughout the country, she noted. "Students are choosing to live on campus at a higher rate. So we're very excited about that because that certainly impacts the stability of our housing inventory."
ISU's enrollment has a major impact on the community, she said. It's one of the largest employers in the Wabash Valley.
Growing enrollment "brings more people to Terre Haute, walking around, spending in the community, living in the community, and engaging in community activities," she said.
Students' community service also benefits Terre Haute in many ways, she said.
