Indiana State University ranks high in social mobility index

Indiana State University ranked among the top 14% of colleges and universities nationwide in CollegeNet’s annual Social Mobility Index, which evaluates schools on “providing a conduit for economic and social advancement.”
ISU ranked second out of 40 institutions in Indiana. It is the seventh straight year ISU has ranked first or second in the state.
According to CollegeNet, the Social Mobility Index “measures the extent to which a college or university educates more economically disadvantaged students (with family incomes below the national median) at lower tuition and graduates them into good paying jobs. Competing around these factors, our higher education system can reverse the destabilizing trend towards growing economic immobility, advance the American Dream, and promote the public interest.”
Among Indiana State’s fall 2021 freshman class, 51% were first-generation college students and 46% were Pell grant-eligible.
“We’re proud to have been recognized once again by CollegeNet for Indiana State University’s life-changing education and its impact on our students,” said ISU President Deborah Curtis. “Improving lives and serving the public with high-quality, affordable higher education is at the core of our distinct mission.”
