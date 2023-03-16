Indiana State University is preparing for its fifth annual Give to Blue Day Wednesday, when the campus, alumni, and local community work together to raise funds for ISU students and programs.
Events to celebrate Give to Blue Day will take place around campus to encourage support and donations for Sycamores.
Several local businesses are hosting events or pledging a portion of their profits to ISU in promotion of this day of giving. Many of these businesses are owned by alumni, and include:
• Federal Coffee and Fine Foods will sell limited edition ISU mugs featuring the art of ISU alumna and graduate student Regan Zerwig. Specialty drinks will be available for purchase throughout the day.
• Culver's will sell special “Blue” Sycamore-themed shakes and sundaes as well as various promotions throughout the day.
• WaterTower Estates will offer a Sycamore Sam-gria cocktail, Be So BOLD Pinot Noir, and a custom-designed wine glass.
• McDonald’s locations in the Wabash Valley will give back 5% of their sales on March 22 to ISU.
More than 15 partners around Terre Haute will have Give to Blue Day promotions. Stay tuned to indstate.edu/GiveToBlue for the full list of the participating businesses as March 22 nears.
“We’re grateful that Give to Blue Day has become an ISU tradition where Sycamores near and far show their support for our tremendous university and students,” said ISU President Deborah Curtis.
During last year’s Give to Blue Day, 1,845 donors gave $1,334,614 to the university in the 24-hour giving period. This was a 30% increase in gifts over the previous year.
Gifts support the area of choice by the donor, including scholarships, experiential learning, faculty and Sycamore Athletics.
Donations can be made using credit and debit cards as well as apps such as Venmo, Apple Pay, and PayPal. Donors will have the option of designating a specific fund on campus to receive their gift.
Gifts can be made online and accepted in-person at the ISU Foundation at 30 North 5th Street in Terre Haute. Advancement staff will be in the Foundation until midnight on Give to Blue Day.
For more information, call 812-237-6100 or visit indstate.edu/GiveToBlue.
